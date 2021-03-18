A bill to establish a new $50 million grant program targeting the state’s most critical health challenges is now in the Indiana Senate, heading to the Appropriations Committee for funding discussion.

Sen. Jon Ford said he supports the Health Issues and Challenges Grant Program, which aimed at improving the physical and behavioral health of Hoosiers.

“Coming out of COVID-19, I think health has risen to the top of the list for everyone,” Ford said. “I think public health is something we will be working on for years to come.”

Obesity, diabetes, lack of exercise and Hepatitis C are chronic and serious health concerns affecting many Hoosiers, Ford said.

Minority health issues could also be addressed through grants received from these funds, he said.

The bill has a good opportunity of passage by the Senate, according to Ford. It received no discussion during a hearing Wednesday by the Senate’s Committee on Health and Provider Services, which voted 12-0 in favor of the bill.

Under the program, proposals submitted to the Indiana State Department of Health for grant funding would have to focus on chronic health and behavioral health problems impacting Hoosiers. The state’s management performance hub then would be required to create a web page that tracks metrics to demonstrate specific progress reported by organizations awarded a grant.

Funding for the bill comes from appropriations by the General Assembly, funds from federal grants or programs, gifts, other state money transferred to the fund, and interest income. Any balance remaining rolls over year to year.

The House budget would provide $50 million in funding for the Health Issues and Challenges grant program to spur the development of innovative policies that will improve the health outcomes of Hoosiers as provided in HB 1007.

According to the financial impact statement for the bill, the cost to administer the grant is about 11% of the fund. The source of funds and resources required for the bill depend on legislative and administrative actions.

According to the United Health Foundation, Indiana falls at the bottom of several health rankings, including being ranked as the 43rd state for physical inactivity, 41st for smoking rates and 40th for obesity rates.

The Indiana House of Representatives recently voted in support of the bill, and legislators in west-central Indiana voiced their support.

“Improving the health of Hoosiers is essential if we want Indiana to continue progressing socially and economically,” said State Rep. Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute. “These grants can help those struggling with some of the most common medical concerns and improve their quality of life.”

State Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, said the grant program would be administered by the Indiana Department of Health. The proposals seeking to focus on chronic health problems such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease would be given preference. Grants could be used for both new and existing programs and initiatives.

“Unfortunately, too many Hoosiers lack access to resources that could improve their overall health,” Morrison said. “Targeting our efforts toward improving healthcare access and addressing our top health challenges can help raise the quality of life for rural and urban residents alike.”

State Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, said the grant program is modeled after Indiana’s successful Safety PIN program, which helps lower the state’s infant mortality rate through providing funding to local health organizations. After the Safety PIN program was implemented, Indiana reached a record-low infant mortality rate last year for the first time in our state’s history.

“Past attempts at improving some of our worst health problems by using targeted grant programs have shown success,” Borders said. “We can continue that progress by supporting those who are already working on solutions or have ideas on how to help.”

Melvin Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center Inc., a not-for-profit regional behavioral health system serving central and west-central Indiana, said establishing grant funding to improve the health of Hoosiers is positive. However, sustaining programs created through grants takes continued funding.

