The Terre Haute Parks Department bicycle track will open for public use on Friday, the park district announced today.
Work started around Christmas with the majority of the work now being complete. Small adjustments will be made as the track gets more use, the department said in a news release.
The department asks that users follow the rules that are posted for the safety of all riders.
This track was made possible by a local donor.
