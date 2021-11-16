During a tour of Terre Haute South Vigo High School on Tuesday, Superintendent Rob Haworth relayed story after story about system failures at Vigo County’s high schools and why major projects are needed, not only for infrastructure but also to meet today’s educational needs.
• During a severe thunderstorm, a roof drain failed and caused a dozen rooms in South’s science department to flood during the school day. There are about 50 similar drains on each flat roof at South and North.
• In one instance when a 2-inch water line failed at North Vigo [it supplied the chemistry lab emergency shower] 28 rooms were flooded. The repair cost was minimal, but it took 12 hours to clean up the school.
• Chillers at all three high schools are nearing end of life — they cost $250,000 each. A recent bearing failure at Terre Haute North cost $78,000 in repairs.
• Classrooms are typically 700 to 800 square feet, whereas the industry standard is 900 feet.
• North and South still have pneumatic temperature controls that use compressed air; if the setting needs to be changed, each control has to be manually changed. With newer schools, general services staff can make adjustments by computer from a central location.
Haworth took media to the South roof, the no-longer-used pool, the area where chillers and boilers are located and to classrooms. The public had an opportunity to tour North Vigo after Monday’s school board meeting, and the public will have additional opportunities to tour West Vigo and South.
“The biggest problem in these high schools are the guts — the things underneath the building in terms of plumbing and sewer. The things in the walls, with electrical. Then up on the roof with our drainage systems,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, in an interview. “Those are expensive things to fix and they are difficult to fix when you are just trying to maintain them. Those things truly need an overhaul.”
Some of the systems are so old that “the maintenance we can do is limited,” Riley said. In some cases, replacement parts are no longer made.
For some of the plumbing issues with bathrooms, it may require knocking out a wall to get fixed.
The district is currently seeking community input on three options for high school facility improvements; each of those options would require a referendum.
All three options would maintain North, South and West Vigo at their current campuses. Two of those options call for new construction/renovation and the third calls for new schools at each campus. The final community meetings are at 6 p.m. tonight at South Vigo and West Vigo high schools.
The proposed projects also provide an opportunity to address current and future educational and workforce needs with larger and more flexible classroom spaces that enable collaboration. If the district stops with infrastructure, “We’re not going to tap into the full potential of everything we can be doing in the classroom,” Riley said.
All three facility options now being discussed would provide new academic facilities that include more flexible, collaborative classroom spaces.
At North and South, “We’re talking about design flaws but we’re also talking about the aging out of buildings,” which are now 50 years old. “They were probably built to last about 25 years. North and South were built for $10 million each, and if you look at similar projects across the state built about the same time ... we actually probably did it pretty skinny back then,” Riley said.
He added, “I think we’ve extended the life of these buildings considerably ... We’ve been able to double the expected life and it’s time for our community to think about what the next stage is.”
The public is encouraged to attend the final two community meetings tonight to provide feedback on the three facility options.
“I think everybody knows we need to do something with these buildings. I think the real discussion is what. And that’s something our community needs to tell us about. And that’s why engagement at these meetings is so important,” Riley said. “This isn’t our decision. It’s our community’s decision and we really need that input to make the next step forward.”
