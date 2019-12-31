Biggest party of the year

Balloons fell and bubble-wrap popped as shrieks of laughter rose at the New Year’s Noon celebration at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum on the last day of 2019.
More than 600 youngsters, parents and grandparents attended the mid-day celebration that lets kids celebrate the new year without having to stay awake until midnight.
Making crowns and getting faces painted while waiting for the balloons to drop was just part of the fun for many of the youngsters.
“I really like popping the balloons,” said Arrow Schroeder, a fifth-grader from Tennessee who is visiting with family during the holidays. “I like jumping around on them and climbing around the museum.”
Event attendance was recorded at 612 at noon, according to the admissions staff. Last year’s attendance was 608.
“The great thing is that a lot of the people here today are not already members,” said museum director Susan Turner. “The line for people paying to get in was longer than the member line.”
The four-hour event was free for museum members. Turner said it is also an opportunity for the non-members to become familiar with the exhibits and learning opportunities for children.
Many of the children attending were on the dance floor where a DJ kept the party rolling through the countdown, but many more were also playing throughout the museum until the final countdown to noon.
The New Year’s Noon celebration is now in its seventh year.
More information about the events and exhibits at the museum can be found online atwww.thchildrensmuseum.com
