Two bids were submitted Wednesday in a special meeting of the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission for road improvement work in the Vigo County Industrial Park II.

Bids were from Clinton-based White Construction at $274,000; and from Terre Haute and Paris, Illinois-based Feutz Contractors at $252,747.

The project calls for 620 linear feet of 22-foot wide pavement into the Vigo County Industrial Park II.

“It will allow AIS Gauging, on the south side of the building, to get in directly from Carlisle Street,” said Claudia Tanoos, vice president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation. The new road will be named Innovation Drive.

The work is part of the county’s commitment for AIS Gauging, which is to make investments of $2 million through 2027 and have 26 jobs by March 1, 2027.

AIS Gauging, relocating from North 13th Street in Terre Haute, produces non-contacting web measurement and control systems, used by local industries such as Amcor (formerly Bemis), Taghleef Industries and Novelis to scan and measure thickness and density of plastics and metals to detect defaults in those materials. The system can also be used in the production of fiberglass.

The Redevelopment Commission previously approved a $52,900 contract with Dennis Trucking to recommission a 12-inch water line that feeds into the former Pfizer property. That work will start this month and be completed in about two weeks.

The commission is expected to award a contract for the road work at its regularly monthly meeting, slated for Aug. 11.

