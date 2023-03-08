Vigo County commissioners are seeking to paint the exterior of the county’s Community Corrections Building at the intersection of First and Ohio streets in Terre Haute.
Commissioners are seeking bids for two coats of “Sherwin Williams A100 or better exterior paint.”
The bids are to include repair of any cracks and stain blocking of rust bleed through the exterior of the building. The bids are for painting the entire building including the rough faced block that are currently unpainted.
Bids are to be received by 2 p.m. March 23.
