Constructive conversations between police agencies and the people they serve are vital to building cooperative communities in which both the public and police feel safe, a retired federal law enforcement leader said Monday in Terre Haute.
David Brant, a graduate of Indiana State University and retired director of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, said too many American communities have developed an “us versus them” attitude when it comes to law enforcement.
He became a police officer to helps people, he said, and that is still the reason many officers get into policing. But even when a community and the local law enforcement agencies work well together, it can take only one incident to taint that relationship.
“When someone tragically gets killed, people immediately go into their corners,” Brant said. “One corner is 'the police killed that person. They executed them.' The police perspective is 'No, we didn't do anything wrong. If they had just listened to us, we wouldn't have shot.' So you have this gap.”
The facts of the matter get lost because everyone has their point of view, he said.
Brant, who earned his master's degree in criminology at ISU in 1975, encouraged ISU students to seek law enforcement careers despite the challenges facing law enforcement in current times.
ISU gave him a great foundation for his career, said Brant, an Illinois native who earned an undergraduate degree in psychology from Bradley University.
He first worked as a local police officer in Miami, Florida, then joined NCIS as a special agent in 1977. He held various positions with NCIS in Florida, the Philippines, Washington D.C., and aboard the USS Independence. Brant was appointed NCIS director in 1997, and led the agency through a period of reorganization and modernization.
NCIS was first on the scene of the USS Cole attack at Yemen in October 2000, when 17 sailors were killed. Much of the information obtained in that investigation by NCIS flowed into the investigation of the 9/11 terror attack, Brant said, and later tied into the war on terror and into the interrogations of people detained at Guantanamo Bay prison.
Brant openly objected to some interrogation and torture techniques used by some agencies at Guantanamo Bay. He retired from NCIS in 2005 and went onto to work in the private sector.
He also worked for the National Law Officers Memorial Fund in Washington, D.C., and the National Law Enforcement Museum.
More than 21,000 police officers have been killed in the line of duty since the earliest documented officer death in the mid 1800s, Brant said. The museum near the memorial tells the story of law enforcement and educates the public on the history of policing.
“The intent of the museum is to educate, inform enlighten and engage in dialog. In my opinion there is a dramatic and a real significant need for that dialog,” Brant said. “Every day of the week, there is an event in this country that raises the visibility of law enforcement in everyone's eye, and typically, there is only a fraction that is ever understood or truly known whatever precipitated or happened in that event.”
It is important for all sides to come together to figure out how to prevent, lessen or create environments that do not allow violent events to happen, he said.
Bias events in particular make it hard to have constructive conversations on how to prevent future bias by both the public and police.
“One incident can spark a powder keg,” he said. “That's the world we live in.”
Currently, Brant is working with a startup firm that is addressing “big data” accumulated from multiple sources that can “connect the dots” for investigators.
Students interested in cyber security have many opportunities for a career in law enforcement, he said, especially since recruitment for all areas of law enforcement has struggled with low interest.
Early on in his conversation with students, Brant clarified that he has actually appeared on one episode of the original television program NCIS, which has spawned other investigative dramas.
In a 2005 episode called “Frame Up,” Brant plays NCIS Special Agent David Brant, who has a brief conversation with Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon.
It was an allusion to Brant's upcoming retirement just a few weeks later.
Gibbs said, “I heard you were quitting.”
Brant replies, “I like to refer to it as a lateral move into the recreational sector, Jethro.”
The private sector, Brant said, holds many opportunities for students with criminology degrees, such as corporate investigations, analysis, security and intelligence.
“This is a great school here,” Brant said. “A great foundation. Take advantage of the resources you have here.”
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
