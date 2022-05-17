Beware of scam call, Vigo sheriff's office says

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents to a telephone scam currently reported.
Someone has been calling and identifying themselves as the “electric company” or “gas company” stating that they overcharged and want to send a refund. They then ask for credit or debit card information.
The sheriff's office reminds people to please not give you card information to anyone over the phone identifying themselves as above.
