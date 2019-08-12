Bernie McGee is new Vigo County deputy

Submitted photoVigo County Sheriff John Plasse (left) and Chief Deputy Steve Meng (right) welcome newest deputy Bernie McGee at a swearing-in ceremony Monday at the sheriff's office.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse swore in his newest deputy Monday morning.

Terre Haute native Bernie McGee will now wear the tan uniform of a sheriff's deputy while patrolling Vigo County.

"It's been a long time coming," McGee said of his goal of becoming a merit deputy."I'm really excited at the opportunity to services the citizens of Vigo County. It's a blessing. It's the department I wanted to work for."

Most recently, McGee has been working part-time as a deputy with the town of West Terre Haute. He also continued to operate his music entertainment business.

Sheriff Plasse said McGee was the top candidate who applied for the position. He has previous experience as an Indiana State Trooper and has maintained his training received from in the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Tags

Lisa Trigg has been a reporter at the Tribune-Star since 2009. With close to 29 years of newspaper experience, she now covers general news with a focus on crime and courts.