Bernie McGee is new Vigo County deputy

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse swore in his newest deputy Monday morning.
Terre Haute native Bernie McGee will now wear the tan uniform of a sheriff's deputy while patrolling Vigo County.
"It's been a long time coming," McGee said of his goal of becoming a merit deputy."I'm really excited at the opportunity to services the citizens of Vigo County. It's a blessing. It's the department I wanted to work for."
Most recently, McGee has been working part-time as a deputy with the town of West Terre Haute. He also continued to operate his music entertainment business.
Sheriff Plasse said McGee was the top candidate who applied for the position. He has previous experience as an Indiana State Trooper and has maintained his training received from in the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
