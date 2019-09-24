Mayor Duke Bennett, the incumbent Republican, will conclude the Tribune-Star’s town hall series featuring Terre Haute’s mayoral candidates.
Bennett’s town hall appearance will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in The Meadows Conference and Banquet Center.
Bennett is completing his 12th year in the mayor’s office and seeking re-election for the fourth time. Prior to launching his political career, Bennett was an administrator with Hamilton Mental Health Center in Terre Haute.
The incumbent is involved in a four-way mayoral race. The other candidates are Karrum Nasser, the Democrat; and Pat Goodwin and Shane Meehan, both independents. The election is Nov. 5.
Goodwin and Nasser have already appeared for their town hall sessions. Candidate Meehan declined the invitation to participate in the town hall series.
All the sessions last approximately one hour and are open to the public.
The Meadows Conference Center is located inside the shopping center on 25th Street between Poplar Street and Ohio Boulevard.
Each candidate is speaking directly to the Tribune-Star’s editorial board and the people who attend the forums. Members of the editorial board will pose questions for discussion. The public will be invited to submit written questions to the editorial board for consideration.
The Tribune-Star also plans to make videos of the forums and post them to the newspaper’s website.
