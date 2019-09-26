For more than an hour Thursday evening, incumbent and Republican candidate for Terre Haute mayor Duke Bennett outlined his position on everything from city finances to the prospect of a casino and what it could mean for the city.
In the final of three mayoral candidate forum sponsored by the Tribune-Star and moderated by the newspaper’s editorial board at The Meadows Banquet and Conference Center, Bennett used the hour to explore in more detail the work he’s done in the last 12 years as mayor and how he hopes to keep that momentum going.
Bennett navigated Terre Haute through a difficult financial stretch with the city at one point facing a more than $9 million general fund deficit. He said Thursday that he can finally, with a degree of certainty, say those problems are behind the city.
“We’ve had four straight years of balanced budgets and the budget I’ve proposed for 2020 is balanced,” Bennett said. “So we’re taking in about $4 million more in revenue than what we’re spending, that’s if we spend all our budget and we won’t.”
“ ... I feel really good about where we’re at and that issue is really behind us, other than how much we’re going to save in our savings account. And we’re going to continue investing in the community.”
And while all but two funds in Bennett’s proposed budget are balanced, the city still relies on short-term borrowing, both from the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission and against tax anticipation warrants, to fund its day-to-day operations between property tax payouts from the state.
Bennett said he understands some have said the practice of short-term borrowing is controversial, but was unapologetic when asked about doing so.
“It’s the city’s money, anyway,” Bennett said. “ ... It doesn’t bother me or phase me at all to borrow money that’s ours anyway, as Redevelopment is part of the city of Terre Haute, if they don’t need it for a project.”
When addressing the state of public safety in Terre Haute, Bennett said ensuring first responders are supported in a way that helps them best serve the public is the most important thing any city does.
“It’s the most important issue, the most important service the city can provide,” Bennett said. “Now, it’s not cheap to have a police and fire department. Every community faces the expense of police and fire departments, because there’s training, equipment, the professional staff and having to pay them for that.
“We spend about $30 million every year out of our $97 million budget just for public safety. ... And every penny is absolutely worth it.”
Bennett then discussed the ongoing process of finding funding for and building a new police station for Terre Haute Police Department.
Using TIF monies from the Central Business District, Bennett said he is confident there is enough to pay for a new police station. And while Bennett said financing options and final design would ultimately determine the end cost, he said a new police station is projected to cost between $10 and $12 million.
Bennett said he hopes to roll out a more definitive plan later this year and start construction, “as fast as we possibly can.”
Of anything Bennett touched on Thursday evening, he evoked a prospective casino and its potential for providing the city millions of dollars in tax revenue more than anything else.
He has said before and reaffirmed again that tax revenue from a casino would likely be best used in building quality of life projects in the community like an aquatic park, sports complex or a number of developments on the river front.
Bennett said investing in projects that serve city residents is a way to ensure that a casino would benefit everyone, even those who never go.
“We’re out everyday trying to get people to bring their business here,” Bennett said. “We’d love to have someone come in, invest $150 million in Terre Haute and bring 400 jobs. That’d be awesome, but they’d want tax abatements, free land, sewer hookup — it’s going to cost the taxpayer something.
“Here’s a scenario where they’re going to spend all of their own money, hire people, pay them very good wages and will be an additional thing in our portfolio and give us maybe $10 million a year to reinvest in ourselves. ... You’re going to benefit from it even if you never set foot in the door.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
