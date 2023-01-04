Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett on Wednesday announced he will seek a fifth term.
If re-elected, he would tie the record for the number of terms a Terre Haute mayor has served. Ralph Tucker set that mark with five terms from 1948-1968.
“Every day’s a bit of a challenge, and I like that about the job,” Bennett said.
“But when the election cycle comes around, you think, is this something I want to do for another four years, and the answer is absolutely yes, I want to continue.”
Terre Haute has moved from a city with significant financial woes to one that operates on a balanced budget and has healthy cash reserves. It enters 2023 in much healthier shape than it was in 2015, which Bennett called “our toughest year.”
“The challenges are behind us now,” he said. “The revenues are coming in. I want to take advantage of that and do the things we’ve committed to doing. This is the best position we’ve been in and I want to continue that momentum.”
Reversing Terre Haute’s finances is Bennett’s proudest accomplishment, he said, and he also points to the new police station and new downtown convention center as important achievements.
He credited the City Council with working alongside him on the improvements the city has seen.
“Other projects are beginning to happen much quicker,” the mayor said.
“It’s been a collaborative effort, and we’ve got the energy to improve things. It’s logical to want to continue to roll things out.” He singled out quality of life initiatives as a priority.
Pat Goodwin, who ran against Bennett as an independent in 2019 and gave the incumbent a very close race, said he was not surprised by the mayor’s announcement — but he wasn’t enthused by it, either.
“Even for people who have supported him in the past, 16 years is enough,” Goodwin said. “It’s not healthy to go a whole generation with a single mayor.”
“It was not healthy for Terre Haute that Tucker was mayor for that long,” Goodwin said of the last mayor to serve such a tenure.
Official results posted Nov. 15, 2019, showed the final results in the 2019 election with Bennett at 5,180 votes (41.75%), Goodwin with 4,967 (40.03%) and Democrat Karrum Nasser with 2,144 (17.28%).
Goodwin acknowledged Terre Haute’s economic picture has improved, including the addition of the Terre Haute Convention Center last year and the Queen of Terre Haute Casino, which is now projected to open in 2024.
“The city has more revenue to work with,” Goodwin conceded. “The question is, how do you make the most of those tools?”
Goodwin said he is considering another run.
“There are things that need to fall into place,” he said. “I’m definitely not ready to declare.”
Bennett acknowledged he won’t lead Terre Haute indefinitely.
“There’s a shelf life for every politician,” he said. That said, he added, “I’m excited about the future.”
Municipal primaries are May 2; the general election is Nov. 7.
