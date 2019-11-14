Bennett handily outraised mayoral opponents

While incumbent Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett won re-election to a fourth term with a close margin at the ballot box, he dominated fundraising.
Republican Bennett had four times as much as money to spend in the election year as Independent Pat Goodwin, who finished second by a little more than 200 votes. Bennett had six times more money than Democrat Karrum Nasser, who polled third.
Unofficial vote totals showed Bennett at 5,178 votes (41.76%); Goodwin at 4,962 votes (40.02%), Nasser at 2,142 votes (17.28%) and independent candidate, Shane Meehan, tallied 117 votes (0.94%).
From Jan. 1 to Oct.11, Bennett brought in $209,269, which includes cash on hand at the start of the year. Goodwin raised $50,998 since January, which includes cash on hand at the start of the year. Nasser raised $33,087, including cash on hand at the start of the year. Meehan did not file campaign finance reports.
In the pre-election campaign finance reporting period of April 13 to Oct. 11, Bennett raised $67,337, Goodwin raised $28,357 and Nasser $28,600.
Bennett raised $24,564 during the pre-election campaign finance reporting period from labor organizations and political action committees, many of which represent the building trade unions. Terre Haute Firefighters 758 was also among the PAC donors, giving Bennett $2,500.
Goodwin did not receive contributions from labor or PACs during the reporting period. Nasser raised $1,000 from labor organizations during the reporting period.
In corporate donations, Bennett reported raising $10,375; Goodwin raised $1,000; and Nasser raised $10,000.
Matthew Bergbower, associate professor of political science at Indiana State University, said while not much has been focused on local government, political science studies on presidential, senate and governor races have shown the impact of financing on campaigns. And it is not always what a candidate wants to hear.
“You don’t have to win the money race to win election. You can be outspent and still be okay,” Bergbower said. “You just have to be competitive.”
“... Money is one variable out of other strong variables such as name recognition and party identification, which we know are also powerful indicators of how people vote,” Bergbower said.
“Looking back at October and the days before election day, we know that Duke Bennett was spending his money differently that Pat Goodwin,” he said.
Goodwin had social media ads on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, as well as billboards and yard signs and a small number of television ads.
Bennett had high production television ads, which ran during times slots of popular game shows or national news. Those spots are traditionally the most expensive, but also the most-viewed slots, Bergbower said. Bennett also had flyers and mailers.
“When you have more money you can do a little bit more of that, and that is the benefit,” Bergbower said. “But it is not the only thing that matters in winning a race.
“Money can be neutralized. After a point, you are not going to convince someone to change their vote, he said.
“... Bennett had his supporters and people were not going to waiver from that. Goodwin also had his core supporters too. You could triple Bennett’s budget and the Goodwin loyalists were there and would not be convinced otherwise,” Bergbower said.
By the numbers
To start the year, incumbent Bennett had $139,231 cash on hand on Jan. 1, while Goodwin started the year with $2,370. Nasser started the year with $137.
By the last day of pre-election campaign finance reporting period, from April 13 to Oct. 11, Bennett had $81,418 cash on hand. Goodwin had $8,004 cash on hand, but a campaign debt of $19,074 to his business, Tractor Tools Direct, for marketing services.
Nasser had $13,991 cash on hand, with $4,244 in campaign debt, with $1,500 Nasser and his wife loaned his campaign, plus expenses for signs and billboards.
Bennett triumphed in union and political action committee contributions during the reporting period, but Goodwin had the largest number of individual contributions of the three candidates.
Goodwin reported 65 donations from individuals during the reporting period, ranging from $50 to $1,500, totaling $18,892.
Goodwin had one $1,500 donation (Robert F. Scott of Terre Haute), four $1,000 donations (Dorothy Goodwin of Bloomington; Bill Nicewanger of Bloomington; Thad Nation of Milwaukee, Wis, listed as consultant for occupation; Jim and Sharon Hellman of Terre Haute) and 10 $500 donations during the reporting period.
Bennett reported 22 individual donations, several from corporate leaders, ranging from $150 to $5,000 during the reporting period, totaling $16,950.
Bennett had 12 $500 donations, two $1,000 donations (Brian Keith and Jill M. Bryant of Trafalgar, Ind., listed as vice president for occupation; John and Sallee Collett, president of Wabash Valley Asphalt); two $1,500 donations (Terry and Cheryl Baker of Noblesville, Ind., listed as corporate president for occupation; Dennis and Amy Otten of Fishers, Ind, listed as attorney/partner for occupation); and one $5,000 donation (Willis R. Conner of Indianapolis listed as president and COO for occupation).
Nasser reported 10 individual donations, ranging from $200 to $5,000 during the reporting period, totaling $9,750.
Nasser had one $5,000 donation (Jeff Trotter of Terre Haute listed as a police officer), two $1,000 donations (Brett Gibson of Terre Haute, Tony Nasser of Terre Haute) and two $500 donations. Also, Earl and Tina Elliott of Terre Haute contributed $300. Earl Elliott won re-election to the Terre Haute City Council.
Campaign finance reports can be viewed online at www.vigocounty.in.gov.
