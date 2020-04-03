With experts pegging the next two to three weeks as being the most crucial in curbing the spread of COVID-19, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett describes the current lull in everyday life as a sort of, "calm before the storm."
And while city government has not yet realized the impact of COVID-19, Bennett said some of the financial impacts could be felt well into next year.
The first impact will likely be realized in the collection of the Vigo County food and beverage tax, Bennett said. The food and beverage tax is the main funding source for the downtown convention center project.
Bennett said leaders are fortunate the fund outperformed expectations last year, bringing in $2.3 million versus the projected $1.2 to $2.1 million, but says a prolonged closure of restaurants could impact the project's funding in the near future.
"We were raising more than we estimated we were going too, so as long as this doesn't last more than a couple months then we'll be fine," Bennett said. "If this goes on for months and months, it's going to have a pretty major impact, at least for this year, on those funds."
When discussing the convention center project, Bennett said he doesn't expect a significant delay because of COVID-19. He said he hopes to continue working toward a deal to acquire Vigo County School Corp. property at Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue for use as a surface parking lot.
Bennett feels a temporary parking solution at the crossroads is what's necessary to keep the project on schedule and on budget.
With layoffs happening around the city, Bennett said he's concerned about next year's distribution of the county's public safety local option income tax.
"We won't be effected right now," Bennett said. "... Whatever we don't collect in this time with people not working or paying less, we're going to see that hit next year.
"We're going to have to prepare for a number of things to ensure smooth sailing for our finances."
Chief among those preparations, Bennett said, will be drafting a plan to cover for an expected decline in the city's June distribution of property taxes.
Personal property taxes are still due to the state May 10, despite Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb pushing back the income tax deadline to mid-July.
What might hurt the city, Bennett said, is the state's decision to forgive late fees for 60 days after May 10, effectively pushing the required pay date to the second week of July, despite the state's distributing that money to municipalities and school corporation's in June.
If too many decide to hold on to that money until the last minute in this especially precarious financial climate, the result could be a significant shortfall of money in the short-term, Bennett said.
"Not that I want to make a big deal out of that, but we're going to have to manage for two more months [without that money]," Bennett said. "And that would be pretty significant for us."
"We're putting plans into place to cover that shortfall, because I do anticipate there will be a shortfall."
As the weather warms Bennett said the city can look forward to construction projects, both major and minor, moving ahead as planned.
Bennett said the more than $10 million Lafayette Ave. reconstruction project is still scheduled to start in the coming weeks, along with a number of Community Crossings Grant projects around the city.
He said the casino project still looks to be held up by an investigation into a senior vice president of Spectacle Jack LLC, the lone applicant for Vigo County's casino license, but expects a decision from the Indiana Gaming Commission will be handed down once regular business is resumed.
Progress on moving the Terre Haute Police Department into the former Tribune-Star building on South Seventh Street stalled briefly while officials waited for the conclusion of parking discussions as part of the downtown convention center project.
Bennett said those conversations have since resumed, along with changes to the planned build out of the building, and hope to have a proposal before Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission sometime this month, but no later than early May.
Overall Bennett said he's excited for all the progress and development happening around the city.
"Where this year looked like it was going to be a boon year from an economic development perspective," Bennett said. "Those are all major projects for the community, I just think they're going to get pushed back a couple months, some COVID-19 related and others not."
And while Bennett has more than enough to keep himself busy with all that's coming down the pike, he admits its a strange time.
He said probably a third of City Hall staff comes in on a given day, with some offices rotating shifts while others work remotely full time.
Calls from the public have largely gone away from the typical trash, leaf pickup and animal complaints to concerned citizens calling out groups of walkers for being too close together or city workers standing too near one another on a job site, Bennett said.
And while is office tries its best to help in those situations where it can, Bennett said he tells people to remember in the trying weeks ahead that COVID-19, like pandemics of the past, too will pass with time.
"We will get through this, there is no question about that," Bennett said. "I don't know how ling it's going to take or bad it will be, but I really think the community is prepared."
