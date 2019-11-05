UPDATE 2: With 98 percent of the vote in, Mayor Duke Bennett declared victory in Terre Haute's mayor's race Tuesday evening.
With all 14 vote centers reporting and 50 of 51 precincts counted, Bennett held a 216 vote lead over independent challenger Pat Goodwin.
Democrat Karrum Nasser trailed in third and independent Shane Meehan in fourth.
Bennett so far has garnered 5,178 votes, or 41.76%, to Goodwin's 4,962 votes, or 40.02%.
Nasser received 2,142 votes, 17.28%, and Meehan 117, 0.94%.
+++
UPDATE: With 12 of 14 precincts reporting, incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett continues to lead a tight race.
Bennett leads with 4,946 votes to independent challenger Pat Goodwin's 4,785.
Democrat Karrum Nasser is in third with 2,066 votes. Independent Shane Meehan has 113 votes.
+++
Returns continue to roll in for the 2019 Terre Haute Municipal and incumbent Republican Mayor Duke Bennett holds a slim lead over independent challenger Pat Goodwin.
With 10 of 14 precincts reporting, Bennett leads 4,159 votes to 4,020 over Goodwin.
Democrat Karrum Nasser is now in a distant third with 1,778 votes. Independent Shane Meehan has 98 votes.
