Parke-Vermillion FOP No. 167 is holding a benefit buggy ride and poker run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 17).
The poker run will leave from 3420 N. 780 West, Monezuma, the FOP Lodge.
Cost is $10 per person, $5 per poker hand. There will be a chili dinner and hot dogs after the ride, plus a DJ, bonfire and cornhole tournament. Registration covers your meal after the ride at the lodge. Dinner without the ride is $7 per person or $15 per family.
All proceeds go to the Cops and Kids Program.
