A bench made of recycled plastic commemorates the legacy of a Terre Haute firefighters who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Schoffstall and son Jake were the first to sit on the bench in honor of John Schoffstall. Located outside Terre Haute Fire Department Station 5 on South Ninth Street, the red and black bench bears a plaque in honor of the late firefighter.
“It’s a perfect tribute from the community,” Jennifer said of the bench made from 250 pounds of plastic bottles and caps collected by the community for the project through Vigo County Solid Waste Management.
“We used to sit out here at that picnic table and visit with everyone,” she said of past days when her family gathered with other firefighters to talk during shifts. “It makes a nice addition to this space.”
Son Jake said he is thankful for the many life lessons his father taught him, and he hopes to continue his father’s legacy of wildlife and environmental conservation.
John Schoffstall had opened The Deer Barn as a small business selling deer and food plot feed, dog food and treats. Son Jake took over the business after his father died in April 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.
“My dad mean the world to me,” Jake said. “I wouldn’t be this successful without him.. He was all about conservation, so recycling the plastic bottles is part of what he was about.”
“This is a great tribute to John,” Fire Chief Bill Berry said during the bench dedication on Thursday with Mayor Duke Bennett, the station’s firefighters and members of the waste district board of directors. “John was a conservationist and loved hunting and loved fishing. So, this bench is a perfect tribute to him.”
“These benches are really a neat thing. They are a long-lasting tribute,” Mayor Bennett said. “It’s a sad thing, but there are some things you can do to remember people. I think this a great thing to have here at 5 and to dedicate it in John’s honor.”
“This is a project the community was eager to participate in,” waste district Director Karrum Nasser said. “The board members were eager to show their support for John as well.”
