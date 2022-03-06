'Beloved' the star of the Big Read in Vigo

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Beloved” has been selected by the Vigo County Public Library as its 2022 Big Read title.
The National Endowment for the Arts underwrites the program. The NEA lists a number of titles eligible to serve as Big Read titles each year.
Some titles eligible this year included “Circe,” Madeleine Miller’s bestselling spin on “The Odyssey,” Charles Yu’s novel in the form of a screenplay “Interior Chinatown,” Tommy Orange’s spiritual novel about Native Americans “There There,” Jess Williams’ historical action novel “The Cold Millions” and New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast’s graphic memoir “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?”
Three thousand copies of “Beloved” have been available throughout the community since the beginning of the month.
Elizabeth Scamihorn, strategic communications manager for the library, explained that a committee there looks at all the selections that the NEA offers, and “We decide what would be the best to share with the community.
“There are a lot of different topics that are covered within ‘Beloved’ that you can look at,” she added. “The way we like to look at it is that we can see it as looking at a mirror or looking through a window. A lot of (people) see themselves and the trauma in the book, and some others may not have experienced that trauma but they can learn what that might look like for other people.”
“Beloved” concerns Sethe, a former slave who was treated brutally before escaping to Ohio. Her baby dies nameless and the tombstone reads, simply, ‘Beloved.’” And Sethe’s new home is haunted by the ghost of her baby.
Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, while campaigning for the position last year, advocated for banning “Beloved” from high schools. It is also banned in Florida and areas of Kentucky and Missouri. Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” is even more largely banned from schools.
“We understand that this book has some very sensitive themes that are discussed,” Scamihorn said. “We want to make sure that we aren’t censoring any material.”
Morrison was the first black woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. She died at age 88 in 2019.
On Friday at the library, Dr. Keith Byerman, Indiana State University Professor of English, gave a keynote speech about Morrison and Margaret Garner, who inspired the character of Sethe.
“I was one of the first people to write about Morrison back in the ‘80s before a lot of people were paying a lot of attention to her novels,” Byerman said in an interview. He also served as treasurer of the Toni Morrison Society, which he called “part fan club, part literary society.” He noted that while Morrison was a respected author throughout her career, it was Oprah Winfrey’s book club that made her works bestsellers.
In 1988, Morrison visited ISU for the dedication of Root Hall, an arts and social sciences building. “Those were the days when you could smoke in the building, and Morrison was a chain smoker,” Byerson recalled. “She’s one of only two people who ever smoked in a car of mine. It was my job to escort her around campus, and I had to take her back in the airport. She sat in the back seat, smoking like a fiend.”
Byerman noted that Morrison also wrote the libretto for Richard Danielpour’s opera “Margaret Garner.”
“I always thought of her as something of a diva,” Byerman said. “If you say something that she doesn’t think makes sense, she would have this way of looking at you — ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’
“So it wasn’t surprising to me that she ended up writing the libretto for an opera, because that’s what divas do.”
Byerman’s collection of first-edition Morrison books is on display at the library. Before his speech, he donated to the library a collection of children’s books Morrison wrote with her son Slade.
An exhibit with art inspired by “Beloved” is on display at the library.
On Sunday, the Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra performed music inspired by the book at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. The library will host a number of events related to the book, including a discussion on the book at 3 p.m. March 15.
Last year, the library also selected a Big Read title with ties to the headlines: Emily St. John Mandel’s “Station 11,” concerned a theater troupe performing after a devastating pandemic.
