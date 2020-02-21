Bell gets 55-year sentence in '18 murder case

A Terre Haute man received a 55-year prison sentence for his conviction in the September 2018 shooting death of a homeless man.
Clarence Bell Jr., 49, said he intends to appeal the sentence, continuing his claim he did not shoot 37-year-old Raymond Rose after Rose intentionally scratched Bell’s classic car.
In September, a jury convicted Bell of murder in the Sept. 12, 2018, shooting of Rose, a homeless man with prior negative encounters with Bell.
Judge Sarah Mullican heard a request by Deputy Prosecutor Cynthia Fisher for an aggravated sentence more than the 55-year advisory prison term due to the lack of remorse Bell has shown.
Defense attorney Bradley Banks presented the mitigating circumstance of Bell’s poor health and leg amputation in requesting a lower sentence.
Mullican said she found Bell’s prior criminal history of misdemeanor convictions an aggravating factor, and set his sentence at the advisory level.
During Friday morning’s sentencing, Rose’s family sat quietly in the courtroom.
“This is the closure for me,” mother Vicki Rose said after the hearing. “I think the prosecutors did a good job.”
She said her son was a good person who did not deserve to die the way he did.
“He was a good boy. He had a good heart. He was in the wrong for a few things, but he didn’t deserve to die.”
Bell’s family quietly sobbed in the courtroom following the sentencing. Bell’s brother and sister-in-law shared stories of Bell being a person who helped others, even after he became disabled.
Bell has maintained his innocence, and attorney Banks said an appeal would be filed.
On the night he died, Rose was found unresponsive lying partially on the sidewalk near 18th Street and Wabash Avenue and was taken to Union Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed Rose had been shot in the head through his right ear.
Police did not investigate the case as a homicide until after the autopsy.
Bell was identified as a suspect after police recalled a report of a person vandalizing Bell’s Pontiac Catalina parked in the area.
Another police officer said Bell had approached him prior to the shooting to say homeless people had been crossing his property and he wanted them to stop.
During the trial, defense attorney Banks told the jury police failed to collect fingerprint or DNA evidence, found no murder weapon, and had no credible witnesses linking Bell to the shooting.
"This was a major investigation that came together through the team work of many people — detectives, evidence technicians, prosecutors, and [forensic pathologist] Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo," Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said. "Everyone involved in this case should feel accomplished with the work that was done to bring justice for Mr. Rose and his family."
"This was a very challenging case without direct evidence to identify the murderer. The THPD did a great job working every lead and gathering evidence so we could determine who committed the crime, and eliminate alternative suspects, to make a strong case," said Modesitt. "And our prosecution team put in a lot of hours to be able to present a winning case."
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
