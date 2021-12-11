'Beethoven & Brews' event set for Jan. 22

Enjoy a brew while you listen to some of Beethoven's greatest works for small ensembles at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Terre Haute Brewing Co.
Beethoven & Brews will feature members of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra for an intimate performance of some of the world's greatest chamber music.
Audiences will experience the collaborative spontaneity that makes chamber ensembles some of the most exciting to watch. The program will include Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 18, No. 1, Sextet Op. 17 arranged for woodwind quintet, Trio Op. 87 for two oboes and English Horn and more.
Tickets will be available to the public on Jan. 3 at thso.org. Season tickets holders will receive a special pre-sale link on Dec. 27 via email.
