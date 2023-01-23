A small gasoline station/convenient mart in Prairie Creek will soon be able to sell beer.
The Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Board on Monday approved a beer license for Prairie Creek Food Mart Inc., at 15817 S. Indiana 63. There is interest in the location selling beer, as more than 200 people signed a petition in favor of the business selling alcohol.
Owner Amandeep Singh told the board he owns other similar businesses in Indiana. They include Morocco Food Mart with a beer and wine permit (Morocco, Indiana); Marion Petroleum Inc. (Marion), beer and wine permit; and Mexico Petroleum Inc. (Mexico, Indiana) beer and wine permit.
"We bought the store in September and added a Noble Roman pizza. There is no beer or wine for miles there, so a lot of locals were saying they had to go like 15 miles" to get beer, Singh said after the meeting.
The board also approved several alcoholic beverage license renewals. Those were:
Apple Central Inc., doing business as Applebee's, 2506 S. Third St. (beer, wine, liquor); Los Primos Inc. doing business as Taco Tequila's, 423 Wabash Ave. (beer, wine, liquor); Mi Pueblo III/Mexican Restaurant Inc., doing business as Real Hacienda, 2750 S. Third St. (beer, wine, liquor); Murdock Auto Racing Club Inc., 1640 Maple Ave. (beer, wine); Rod & Gun Steakhouse Inc. doing business as Rod & Gun Club, 2525 E. Lambert St., Rosedale (beer, wine, liquor).
T's Lounge Inc., 1612 S. 7th St. (beer, wine, liquor): Walgreen Co., doing business as Walgreens Store No. 07443, at 3603 S. U.S. 41 (beer, wine, liquor); Warehouse LLC, doing business as The Verve, 677 Wabash Ave. (beer, wine, liquor); Zorah Tempple AAONMS, doing business as Zorah Shrine Temple, 420 N. 7th St. and 4500 E. Temple Ave. (beer, wine, liquor).
The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will vote Feb. 7 on final approval of the permits.
