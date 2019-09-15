Becoming Audrey II

As a long time volunteer at Community Theatre of Terre Haute, Christopher Gagnon, knows what it means to “get into character.”
The latest production by the theater offers a new twist on that familiar phrase as Gagnon literally immerses himself into one of the play’s main characters.
And it all started with the unpacking of a giant crate backstage at the theater on Aug. 26.
On that day, Gagnon, a chemistry teacher at Terre Haute South High School, Master Builder George Pfister and volunteer stage hand, Matt Carpenter, wheeled a giant wooden crate to the front of the stage.
The well-worn box had arrived earlier in the day and had instructions for the care of its contents taped to it.
As they opened the doors of the box, a bulbous, plant-like shape could be seen covered in a silver tarp in the shadows of the container’s interior.
After the removal of the plastic, a green and red face, eyeless yet hungry, smiled back at them under the lights of the stage. The star of the show had arrived and Gagnon saw the character he would have to physically inhabit, Audrey II, the blood-thirsty plant from “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The trio wasted no time in helping Gagnon insert himself into the plant and he quickly learned his limitations for movement and what would be physically required to execute his moves as a puppeteer more than an actor.
After weeks of rehearsal, Gagnon could feel the role, literally, in his back and arms.
“It has been, by far, the most physically demanding job that I have ever had in theater,” said Gagnon last Thursday.
“The puppets themselves are very, very heavy. The first week or so that I had them and was using them every day, I was very sore. My back and legs, in particular, were very sore. And, it’s very hot,” he said.
During Saturday night’s performance, Gagnon used an ice pack vest and two miniature fans wrapped around his neck to stay cool. Stage hands, Annette Thompson and Dalton Boyles, waited until the last minute to place the giant puppet over Gagnon along with cloth vines that he wore over his legs to complete the costume.
A bottle of water also sat inside the costume as he manipulated the blood-thirsty plant’s giant mouth and coordinated his movements with voice actor Dylan Keller.
While the costume is heavy, cumbersome and hot to be inside of, those factors still don’t outweigh the satisfaction of hearing the audience reacting to the actors’ performances or, in particular, the audible gasp from the audience when it sees the giant Audrey II for the first time.
After Saturday night’s performance, Gagnon stood out in the lobby of the theatre with his fellow cast members to greet members of the audience. In his hands, he holds one of the Audrey II hand-held puppets. His clothes were drenched with sweat as he thanked audience members for their attendance.
“Physically, I’m very tired,” said Gagnon with a smile. “But, I’m also really happy with how it turned out and it’s just been a lot of fun to hear the audience even though it’s been through the fiberglass of the plant, it’s been exciting. I’m having a blast.”
Pfister, master builder with the theatre, noticed that Gagnon did more than just execute physical movements to lines, he gave the character a personality with his performance as a puppeteer.
“To lip sync with your entire body is amazing,” said Pfister on Gagnon’s performance after Saturday’ show. “He developed a real character inside that plant.”
“Little Shop of Horrors” continues at the Community Theatre of Terre Haute on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m.
