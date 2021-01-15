The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have offered tips on how to safely celebrate the upcoming the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Some of the more safe activities for the holiday include:

• Drop off a meal to a neighbor

• Make hygiene kits for local homeless shelters

• Send care packages to deployed troops

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

• Plan an outdoor activity such as a park cleanup or walk

• Attend a virtual speech or event

Some local events to consider for the holiday include:

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative event will include a welcome address from President Rob Coons, an introduction by Associate Director of Diversity and Inclusion Nick Davis, and a keynote delivered by Dr. Nicole Robinson, founder and chief executive officer of Cultural Connections by Design, LLC. The webinar begins noon Monday.

Webinar registration at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/9316100382539/WN_qsiNWugwRkWJnu9s3GtSgg

Indiana State University

To mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the Center for Community Engagement has partnered with Compassion Games to participate in the MLK 40 Days of Peace, 40 Days of Courageous Service beginning today through Feb. 28. Various opportunities to engage in service and acts of kindness will be shared during the 40 days. Information can be found on the ISU website.

Terre Haute Human Relations Commission

Will host a webinar 9 to 10 a.m. Monday via zoom. The presentation will feature Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, Human Relations Director Jordan Lough and diversity leaders from each of the county’s institutions of higher learning and the Vigo County School Corp.

Webinar link: https://zoom.us/j/93745357267