Customers who frequent Baesler’s Market have a special affection for long-time employee Chris Ennis, a store greeter who welcomes shoppers to the store, chats with them and provides them with a grocery cart.
A 14-year employee, he loves his job and it shows.
“Bob and Casey [Baesler] are excellent to me,” says Ennis, who walks to work each day from his home on Terre Haute’s east side.
Kristine O’Hare, the store’s marketing communications manager, said Ennis “is very friendly and loves to talk to people and greet them.”
Kind and outgoing, Ennis recently had a negative encounter with a customer that left him shaken; Ennis asked the customer to leave a backpack at customer service, and the customer yelled at him with some unkind words — the day before Ennis’ 39th birthday.
Ennis has a disability, and when he shared the incident with his cousin, Ceci Spoonmore, “His eyes filled with tears, his bottom lip quivering,” Spoonmore wrote in a social media post.
She praised her cousin for handling the incident professionally, although she knows it will likely bother him for years to come.
Ennis told Spoonmore that with “COVID and stuff, people are really stressed out and maybe he was just really stressed out ... maybe he was just having a bad day.”
Spoonmore says that what her cousin might occasionally lack in certain social skills, “He always makes up with empathy and love.”
In her post, she makes a plea: “Please be kind to each other. For me. For Chris. Your words matter ... all of them.”
After she wrote about the incident on social media, word traveled fast. Once people became aware of what had happened, the outpouring of support began.
Those who see Ennis in person are making a special effort to reach out to him. Jennifer Mullen-Perry organized a “Card Appreciation Event”; and Yard Carding Fairies, which creates custom yard greetings, placed a large sign by Baesler’s along Poplar Street that reads, “Terre Haute [loves] Chris.”
One of the participants in the card appreciation event wrote to the Baesler’s celebrity, “We wanted to send you a card to let you know how awesome we think you are.”
Ennis was surprised, and elated, with all the support. Reacting to the large sign outside, he said, “Oh my God! That’s the best sign ever.”
Spoonmore, who has a business at The Meadows shopping center where Ennis frequently visits, has titled him “the mayor of Meadows.” And while she knew he was well-loved, “I had no idea all the people he has touched and the regulars who go to Baesler’s and look forward to seeing him.”
O’Hare said the community response “has been amazing to see and it’s meant so much to Chris.” The messages and gestures “have moved him to tears,” she said.
Baesler’s has long hired employees with disabilities, but “we don’t necessarily see them as people with disabilities,” O’Hare said. They are good employees, reliable and dependable, with excellent work habits.
In the end, “We hope this serves as a reminder that your words do make a difference and you should always treat other people the way you would like to be treated,” O’Hare said.
She posted on social media:
“Chris would like to give a huge THANK YOU to everyone who has reached out to him with words of kindness and encouragement over the past week ...”
“It has been touching to see the community come together and show Chris the compassion everyone deserves. Chris says that even though that customer said something unkind to him in the moment, he still wishes to show them kindness. You never know what someone is going through, and they likely need it the most.”
