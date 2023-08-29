Indiana State Police at Putnamville are warning residents of a phone scam in which the scammers pose as state police.
This particular scam involves using the Putnamville State Police phone number and officers’ names.
The scammer is using a caller ID showing “Indiana State Police” with “765-653-4114”, which is a phone number to the Putnamville State Police Post.
The scammer then identifies himself or herself as a trooper and proceeds to tell the citizen that they are the victim of an ID theft and asks for a Social Security number.
State police say they would never ask for a Social Security number or personal information over the phone.
Police said scammers can be persuasive, convincing and technically savvy. Scammers often play on emotions and fears in order to get personal information and money.
Troopes said the easiest way to protect yourself from being scammed over the phone is to either ignore unsolicited calls from unknown callers or just hang up when something doesn’t seem right.
If you feel as though you have been a victim of a phone scam, immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and alert your bank.
Never give out personal information such as date of birth, Social Security number, or debit or credit card numbers.
Many scammers want you to make a hasty decision and may pressure you. Be aware that transactions made by prepaid card or wire transfer are nearly impossible to recover once sent.
