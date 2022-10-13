The Vigo County Education Foundation will hold its first annual “Battle of the Brains” Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Teams of eight will compete for prizes and bragging rights as they test their knowledge of fun facts from the ‘80s, ‘90s, 2000s and 2010s.
Proceeds will support the first grade field trip to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. Over 1,200 children in fifty-six classrooms will be able to experience the joy and excitement of hands-on STEM learning.
The VCEF funds all entry fees and transportation costs. The cost of a team is $500 with additional sponsorship opportunities available. If Trivia isn’t your game, you may sponsor a classroom for $250.
Fore more details visit vigocountyeducationfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.