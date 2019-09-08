A five-year anniversary celebration for Bass Unlimited will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fowler Park Barn.
Cake and ice cream will be served to the volunteers, general public and Bass Unlimited officers.
Bass unlimited is a volunteer organization aimed at creating sustainable habitat for all species of freshwater fishes and for preserving fishing for future generations. The organization is the brainchild of Carol Newlin of Terre Haute, Indiana, assisted by her husband, Wil Newlin and many volunteers and sponsors.
Adam Grossman, Vigo County Parks Superintendent has been a Bass Unlimited board member for the past two years on projects at Fowler Park, Hawthorn Park, and other county public access lakes.
“These two years have been most rewarding. I have gotten involved with the Bass Unlimited group because I hope we can spread to other areas the vision Carol and Wil have regarding conservation and fishing in the future,” Grossman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.