“It’s appreciated,” Phil Wirtz said as he accepted a box filled with the makings of Christmas dinner.
Wirtz was among the many individuals and families who received a Tribune-Star Christmas Basket on Tuesday during the annual food distribution by volunteers and Tribune-Star employees.
Several residents in Garfield Towers received a box containing ham, canned vegetables, fruit, mashed potatoes, a pie, bread and milk.
“I came here looking for a cheap and safe place to live,” said Wirtz, who moved to Vigo County from Gary about three years ago.
“I tell you, the services like this provided here are great compared to Lake County.”
For Richard Korns, whose friendly cat was very curious about the items in his Christmas basket, the food means he can eat.
“It helps with me fixing something for Christmas dinner,” he said.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, 63 vehicles lined up to take a delivery route — many having eight baskets or more to deliver in Terre Haute.
For some, it was a family project to spend time helping others.
Suzi Unger was accompanied by daughter Madison and sons Mason and Matthew as they spent their fourth year together on a route.
“It’s a good family outing,” Suzi said.
“It’s taught us we are very blessed to be in the situation we are in,” Mason said, “and very grateful to be able to help the community.”
“We made a lot of people happy today,” Suzi said, agreeing.
Firefighter Troy Shipley loaded his pickup truck with baskets soon after getting off a shift at a fire station. Then he went to pick up his wife and their three teenagers to make their deliveries.
“We did this together a few years ago, but we took a few years off because the kids were involved in so many things,” Shipley said. “But the kids wanted to do it again.”
The vehicles were loaded by 36 students in the Junior ROTC program at North Vigo High School. They were accompanied by ROTC cadets from Indiana State University, and other adults directing the loading of baskets.
“All cadets are really happy to do something for our community,” said Cadet project officer Jazmin Krstich. “It flies through the organization.”
Krstich said many teens have no idea they can do something so impactful as helping others have a Christmas meal. They also enjoy loading the vehicles, and some cadets even made deliveries.
Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Tom Greenlee said the Junior ROTC is a citizenship program with an emphasis on getting involved in the community. It is the 16th year for the North Vigo cadets to be involved in the Christmas Basket effort.
