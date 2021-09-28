Banned Books Week celebrates freedom to read

During Banned Books Week, an annual event that began Sunday and runs through Saturday, employees at the Vigo County Public Library often have to explain to patrons that the library is not celebrating the idea of censorship but rather quite the opposite — the freedom to read.
"There's often the common misunderstanding that we ban or challenge books here or don't have those books in our collection," said Elizabeth Scamihorn, Strategic Communications Manager for the Vigo County Public Library. "That is prevalent every single year; that is a conversation I have every single year with our community members. We do in fact have those books in our collection.
"Banned Books Week celebrates the freedom to read, and as a library, we want to encourage everyone to read," she added.
As always, the library will have a display of books that have been banned or challenged, but this year, it features a social-media focus. "We'll be celebrating the Top 10 banned or challenged books of 2020 as named by the American Library Association, in addition to celebrating all of the books over the period of time that have been banned or challenged," Scamihorn said.
She added, "Looking specifically at the banned or challenged books of 2020, there are several different themes among those books. They typically revolve around the themes of the LGBTQ+ community as well as different race conversations. It seems there is a prevalent theme among those books for 2020." Every book on the 2020 list is available at the library in print or digital form.
Scamihorn said that classic books are often banned because of their racial discussions (Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" is a perennial favorite for would-be censors), while young adult novels are assailed for both that and/or their sexual content. She added, "If you look at children's novels, a theme for banned or challenged books are talking animals." One of the banned books that surprises her the most is A.A. Milne's "Winnie-the-Pooh." Children's books with themes that parents don't want to introduce to the kids also come under fire.
Books meeting with disapproval can be banned or challenged, Scamihorn explained, adding, "The difference between a banned book and a challenged book is a book they're asking to be restricted and a banned book is one they're asking to be removed completely. With a challenged book they're saying, 'This shouldn't be available for this age group."
Vigo County's library has never experienced a challenge or ban request, but "We have had individuals question why materials are in our collection," Scamihorn said. "We explain that as the Vigo County Public Library, we want to make sure that there are books for everyone to read. One book may not be right for you but it may be right for someone else. We want to make sure that as the public library, we have something for everyone." Patrons accept that explanation, and the conversations end there.
"That's the beauty of the freedom to read in that you get to choose — parents and guardians get to choose," Scamihorn said.
According to the American Library Association, the 10 most banned books of 2020 were:
1. "George," by Alex Gino, about a fourth-grade transgender girl, banned for LGBTQ+ content, conflicting with a religious viewpoint and not reflecting "the values of our community."
2. "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You," by Ibram X. Kendl and Jason Reynolds, examining how racism played a role in the lives of five historical figures. Banned because of public statements by the author, "selective storytelling incidents" and not discussing racism against all people.
3. "All American Boys," by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely, about police brutality against a Black teenager, banned for profanity, drug use and alcoholism, perceived anti-police views and thought to be “too much of a sensitive matter right now.”
4. "Speak," by Laurie Halse Anderson, about a teen girl raped at a high school party, assailed for its political viewpoint, a perceived bias against male students and for including rape and profanity.
5. "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian," by Sherman Alexie, semiautobiographical stories banned for profanity and allegations of sexual misconduct by the author.
6. "Something Happened in Our Town: A Child's Story About Racial Injustice," by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard, illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin, about police violence, banned for “divisive language” and because it was thought to promote anti-police views.
7. "To Kill a Mockingbird," by Harper Lee — somehow, some folks are still offended by Lee's classic. These days, it's assailed for the potential negative effect of racial slurs on students, featuring a “white savior” character and its perception of the Black experience.
8. "Of Mice and Men," by John Steinbeck, another classic offending some contemporary audiences for its racial slurs and racist stereotypes and their negative effect on students.
9. "The Bluest Eye," by Toni Morrison — the story of a young black girl by the Nobel Prize for Literature winner is considered sexually explicit and depicts child sexual abuse.
10. "The Hate U Give," by Angie Thomas, about a girl who witnesses her friend being murdered by police, challenged for profanity and a perceived anti-police message.
