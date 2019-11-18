Banks raise funds, donate $3,000 to CODA

Three Terre Haute banks raised more than $3,000 for the Council on Domestic Abuse last month.
The banks, First Financial, Terre Haute Savings Bank and Old National Bank, collaborated to accept donations at banking centers throughout October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Representatives of the banks presented the $3,031 donation to CODA on Monday.
“This money will go in the reserve fund, with all the other money we’ve raised, to help continue our operations so we can stay open for as long as possible,” said Sarah Campbell, CODA executive director. “It’s really great we’re continuing to see community contributions come in and organizations like the banks come together to do fundraising for CODA.”
In presenting the $3,031 honorary check, Sally Whitehurst, First Financial vice president, said, “This is what pocket change added up to in a month’s time — over $3,000, and we are so appreciative of our community stepping up to help CODA.”
On Aug. 20, CODA announced it would have to suspend residential services for survivors of domestic violence effective Sept. 14. It attributed the funding problems to delays in contract reimbursements from state-awarded grants, as well as increasing operating costs the agency was not able to cover with grants.
But the community rallied, and on Sept. 4, CODA announced it had reached a $150,000 fundraising goal and would be able to continue its residential services. A variety of businesses and individuals made reaching the goal possible, including a $50,000 matching grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
The $150,000 gave CODA three months’ reserve money so it can pay bills on time without going into arrears, Campbell said at the time.
