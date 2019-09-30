Banks collaborate on CODA's behalf

Three Terre Haute banks are working together this month to raise money for the Council on Domestic Abuse.
Representatives of First Financial, Terre Haute Savings Bank and Old National Bank announced Monday they will be accepting donations at banking centers throughout the month of October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Making the announcement were Sally Whitehurst, vice president at First Financial; Jim Winning, market president, Old National Bank; and Bart Colwell, president of Terre Haute Savings Bank.
“We are teaming up. We know that recently, CODA was in a world of hurt and needing funds to keep the doors open,” Whitehurst said. “As community banks, we wanted to get together and help make it easier for CODA to keep those doors open.”
Starting today through Oct. 31, the banks will have collection canisters at banking centers in communities served by CODA.
“It’s an opportunity for us to collaborate,” Colwell said. The effort shows “you can compete but still work together when it’s vitally important to our community.”
Winning described it as “amazing how people of Terre Haute get together and join forces to help causes like CODA and other nonprofits. It seems like every year there’s a need and the people of Terre Haute step up and meet that need.”
On Aug. 20, CODA announced it would have to suspend residential services for survivors of domestic violence effective Sept. 14. It attributed the funding problems to delays in contract reimbursements from state-awarded grants, as well as increasing operating costs the agency was not able to cover with grants.
But the community rallied, and on Sept. 4, CODA announced it had reached a $150,000 fundraising goal and would be able to continue its residential services. A variety of businesses and individuals made reaching the goal possible, including a $50,000 matching grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
Sarah Campbell, CODA executive director, said Monday that the $150,000 “gave us three months’ reserve money so we can make sure we can always pay our bills when we get them” without going into arrears.
“Now that we have reached that goal, we’re secure ... if real trouble comes, we’ll be prepared for it. Any money we get in addition now will help continue our services for as long as possible,” Campbell said.
Referring to the community’s response in raising $150,000 in a short period of time, Campbell said, “We’ve seen how important our services are in the Wabash Valley, just by the number of donations we’ve seen come in already. Those are the voices of people saying we’ve used CODA services or we know someone who has used CODA services.”
Undoubtedly, others will need its service in the future, she said.
To avoid a future funding crisis, “We’re being as fiscally responsible as possible moving forward,” Campbell said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
