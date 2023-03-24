When three U.S. banks collapsed earlier this month, it triggered worries about the strength of banks nationwide.
But banking experts, as well as two local bank presidents, say there is no cause for concern, in part because the troubled banks had much different business models than those of more traditional banks in the Wabash Valley and across the country.
The Tribune-Star interviewed two local bank presidents — First Financial President/CEO Norm Lowery and The Hometown Savings Bank President J. Bart Colwell — about the current situation.
Both drew stark contrasts between the failed banks and traditional banks such as theirs and expressed confidence that traditional banks are sound and on solid ground.
Silicon Valley Bank was tied to the high-tech industry, where businesses have slashed tens of thousands of jobs since the fourth quarter of last year, while Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank were sizable crypto-friendly banks.
California-based Silicon Valley Bank became the second largest bank to fail in U.S. history on March 10, followed two days later by the third largest bank to fail, New York-based Signature Bank.
Just days prior, Silvergate Bank, which saw deposits dropped significantly since late 2022, announced on March 8 it would wind down its operations and liquidate.
Federal officials, after Silicon and Signature’s turmoil, swiftly moved to guarantee full refunds to all depositors, no matter how wealthy, to avoid cascading panic.
It was a measure that exceeded the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s standard insurance amount of $250,000 per depositor and per insured bank.
The FDIC was created in 1933, enacted during the Great Depression after thousands of bank failures that occurred in the 1920s and early 1930s. The FDIC is funded by premiums that banks and savings associations quarterly pay for deposit insurance coverage.
Since the recent bank collapses, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and U.S. Treasury started a two-pronged program allowing banks to meet short-term borrowing needs. It is called the Bank Term Funding Program.
It provides one-year loans against safe securities at full face value. Secondly, the program expanded the Fed’s discount window, a central bank lending policy that allows commercial banks to manage short-term cash needs.
The funding program reassured that banks can borrow to meet depositor withdrawals as confidence in smaller banks waned.
The local banking landscape contains seven FDIC-insured banks in Terre Haute. Those banks are overseen by federal financial regulators.
The banks are First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., The Hometown Savings Bank, Old National Bank, The Riddell National Bank, First Financial Bank, Fifth Third Bank and Woodforest National Bank.
Colwell, of The Hometown Savings Bank, said that while THSB is not a regional or large bank, as a community bank, he feels confident that community banks operate more conservatively and traditionally than the three banks that failed.
“They were certainly not traditional banks and were much different than community banks in this nation,” Colwell said.
“A community bank takes deposits locally and lends them out locally,” Colwell said. “We are pretty conservative in what we do.”
Coldwell said deposits under the FDIC are insured for an individual up to $250,000 but “if you have a joint account with someone else, that is up to $500,000.
“There are many ways that you can have your deposit entitled with two people or more than two people … whether a POD (Payable on Death) account (often used for trusts) or an IRA (Individual Retirement Account) and keep it insured by FDIC,” Colwell said.
“I don’t think this appears to be anything systemic, from our viewpoint,” Colwell said of the recent bank collapses.
Ken A. Carow, a professor of finance at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business Indianapolis, said people can spread money over several bank accounts with $250,000 for each deposit type.
“So for example, a couple could each have their own deposit account (two accounts at $250,000 is a total of $500,000) for that couple. They could each have a separate IRA account (two accounts at $250,000 is a total of $500,000),” Carow said.
“They could also have a joint account with both their names on it (two account holders for a total of $500,000). They could create a trust account that has their three children as beneficiaries (three beneficiaries for a total of $750,000). So, spreading their money over several accounts a couple could have at least $2.25 million at a single bank that is fully insured.”
Carow said the FDIC was quick to provide access to funds for Silicon Valley and Signature banks.
“Funds were available within one to three days. Thus insured depositors bear little risk at their banks. Despite this, many depositors do not fully understand how safe their money is and have moved their money to other institutions in the perception of greater safety,” Carow said.
“As this message of the safety of deposits gets out, the contagion will reduce. The Federal Reserve has provided greater access to loans for all banks, so the banks do have even greater than normal liquidity to cover these deposit movements,” Carow said.
However, Carow said the bank turmoil will likely slow economic growth.
“The movement of deposits will mean banks will hold more liquid assets. This results in a reduction in new loans. This will likely slow economic growth,” Carow said.
“This is why the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 25 basis points instead of the 50 basis points many anticipated two weeks ago. The raise in interest rates is to combat inflation by slowing the economy, so the fact that banks are going to be more cautious in new loan production will slow the economy.”
Lowery, of First Financial Bank, researched reported accounts of the turmoil and said Silicon Valley Bank, a California state regulated bank, was technically insolvent at the end of September 2022.
That’s because the bank had invested heavily in long-term assets called “hold-to-maturity” that outweighed the bank’s “available-for-sale” assets. While available-for-sale assets have more ups and downs for investment returns, the assets can more readily be liquidated to provide cash for withdrawals.
Once customers began withdrawing funds in large numbers, Silicon Valley Bank did not have the ability to cover all depositors, Lowery said.
That’s because its “hold-to-maturity” assets, when cashed in early, lost face value.
For example, suppose the bank had invested in a $100,000 security at 4% for six years, if the bank is forced to sell that early before its maturity, the security’s face value may only be $80,000, with the bank incurring a loss as the security price dropped below its purchase price.
Additionally, Silicon Valley had also used up its borrowing capacity to obtain funds from other banks, Lowery said, and had a concentration of loans in technology. Other issues for that bank include not replacing a risk officer, who left in April, 2022, until January this year.
“I think they weren’t keeping their eye on the ball,” Lowery said.
First Financial, the only publicly traded bank headquartered in Terre Haute, is in a much different situation, Lowery said.
“Our entire investment portfolio is in ‘available-for-sale’ assets …,” Lowery said. “We also have bigger banks that we have agreements with if we needed” cash, he said.
“I would say that 99% percent of the banks are totally unlike Silicon Valley and Signature banks in terms of their customer base and how they go about business,” Lowery said.
First Financial, a bank with $5 billion — $3 billion in assets and deposits totaling $2 billion — regularly “stress tests” its loans and deposits to determine if the bank has enough capital to withstand an economic or financial crisis, Lowery said.
“That is just a good business practice,” Lowery said. “After this happened, we did a comparison and contrasting of what we do and what (the failed banks) do.”
Recently, Lowery said a bank customer “asked me if she was going to lose her money. I said absolutely not. You are fully (FDIC) insured and the fund, at least prior to this, is in good shape.
“Whatever (federal officials) spend out of that fund, every bank in the country will get some kind of assessment, which varies by size, to pay that back,” Lowery said. “I don’t expect, for what I would call a normal bank, to have any problems at all.”
