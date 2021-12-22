Nostalgia meets state-of-the-art technology at the Bank of Pinball, a new arcade at Haute City Center.
Zack Johnson, who also owns the videogame arcade eBash, is the mastermind behind Bank of Pinball, located where the former First Financial Bank used to be, near JCPenney. The bank space gave off a vibe that was irresistible to Johnson and his partner, Shawn Wells.
“It’s built for that speakeasy feel,” said Johnson, who’s particularly taken with the old bank vault. “It’s very fun, because all the old lock boxes are here from before. We just couldn’t help ourselves when we saw this. The mall asked us not to change too much, and I said, ‘We don’t want to change much at all.’”
“It’s always exciting to have a new tenant, but when it’s someone local and someone that supports local business and the community, it’s fantastic,” said Haute City Center General Manager Kim Ingalsbe.
Johnson installed an ATM and a change machine in the vault. Machines take quarters old-school style — one game is $1, three games are $2. If a player loses a pinball too early in a play, it will return it so that they’re ensured at least three minutes of play. “People get three minutes even if they’re terrible,” Johnson said. He also envisions using the bank-teller counter as a place for wine and craft-beer tastings.
Though Wells refurbishes old-school pinball machines that will eventually be placed on the second floor of the space (which will be available for private events), the ground floor boasts high-tech new machines that were just introduced last October by Stern Pinball out of Chicago. They feature a system that allows players to connect online on their phones, giving them a QR code that they scan on the machine. The system tracks and maintains players’ progress on games in the cloud, so accomplishments mount and grow with each visit.
“Each machine has 90 or 100 achievements you can unlock in it with your phone that’s different from the high score,” Johnson explained. “So it’s a whole other level of playing pinball; we’ve been able to find all 16 machines supported in this system.”
Bank of Pinball with collaborate with Stern in installing cameras that will focus on both the pinball machine game play and the player and stream the video on Twitch. “Gamers stream video games online; I’m like, ‘Why can’t we stream pinball online?’” Johnson said. “Good pinball players are fun to watch.”
Though the technology is all new, the machines’ themes are not. Patrons can play games with bands like the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and Iron Maiden, TV themes like “The Munsters” and Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, movies like the original “Star Wars” and “Godzilla,” Marvel properties like “The Avengers” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and more recent entertainment like “The Mandelorian” and “Stranger Things,” the most popular game at Bank of Pinball since its soft opening on Dec. 16.
“It’s funny — they own the rights to these intellectual properties, but they remake them in the new technology,” Johnson said.
Johnson and Wells put some refurbished pinball machines in eBash five or six years ago. “All the kids loved it,” Johnson said, but “the older machines are not meant for massive amounts of play. They’re for nostalgic folks who appreciate what these machines are. The brand new ones can take the wear and tear of the kids.”
When Johnson was a kid, he recalled, “My uncle had a pinball machine in his basement and my father started a church here — we moved it into the church basement for a time. I remember a lot of people couldn’t believe that a church had a pinball machine in it.”
Johnson’s parents have visited the Bank of Pinball — his dad played “The Munsters,” while his mother played the Beatles game next to him.
“We have a very Christian-based family,” Johnson said. “My mother was playing the Iron Maiden machine. One of the achievements was, she was unlocking the mark of the beast. I said, ‘I don’t know if you know what you’re accomplishing there.’ She’s having a good time playing.”
Bank of Pinball will celebrate its grand opening on Jan. 6, with food and drinks and an appearance by Mayor Duke Bennett.
“We’ll put him on the spot and put him on a machine,” Johnson said. “I’ll challenge him head-to-head — give me some help from the city if I beat you, but if you win, we’ll pay more taxes.”
