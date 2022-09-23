Balloon Festival on again today at Terre Haute Regional Airport

Heyli Mattingly is an absolute hot-air balloon enthusiast and Friday was her birthday. So you would think that the weather would give the Terre Haute resident the gift of clear skies so she could fully enjoy the Terre Haute Balloon Festival at the airport.
"Yes!" she agreed, adding with a laugh, "I've been praying."
Alas, the weather was not cooperative Friday evening — four of the five balloons were fully inflated for less than 45 minutes.
"I love balloon festivals — I used to go to these when I was a child," Mattingly recalled. "So this brings back all the memories. This is my favorite thing in the world. The glows at night are the most beautiful things."
In the past, Mattingly has ridden in a tethered balloon — one which remains connected to the ground, rather than soaring in the open sky. Her attempt to go for a full ride last year was cancelled due to weather.
"And now today — that's what's so sad," she lamented.
Others, however, did not consider the first night of the balloon event, which continues today, a bust. Cody Bender had traveled with his family from Marshall, Illinois, to attend.
"It's a really great event," he enthused. "There are a lot of cool things going on, the kids have had a great time seeing everything."
But don't try to get him onto a balloon.
"I'm terrified of heights," he admitted while laughing. "I don't know if I could fare well in one of those things."
Not a problem for Kevin Netherlain of Terre Haute: "I would like to get on a balloon, but the line's really long."
He was with Katrina Burns of Brazil, who said, "I'd go up in it even though I'm afraid of heights."
The general consensus among attendees was that their favorite balloon was named Wagz, which sported the friendly face of a smiling dog. Wagz' owner and pilot is Dean Carlton of Danville, Illinois, who came to the balloon show because, he said, "It's a brand new event, so we want to make sure it does well."
Abby Carlton is originally from Terre Haute, but she married into Carlton's ballooning family and was assisting in getting Wagz inflated. She described her ballooning experiences: "It's pretty weightless when you're up. It's very surreal. It's a floating feeling."
Dean Carlton was president of the Balloon Federation a few years back. "It speaks for the entire ballooning community," he said of the organization. "We work with the federal regulators and safety officials. We're big into safety training." The Federation also cooperates with the International Ballooning Competition, which wrapped up last week in Slovenia.
Initially Wagz was inflated with a high-powered fan. Then, a device atop the balloon's basket called a burner shot flames into the balloon, or "envelope," as the professionals call it.
"We push a whole lot of air into the envelope, then we heat the air with the burner, which makes the air less dense," Carlton explained. "The molecules are banging harder, so there's less weight and that's what makes it buoyant and gives it lift."
Due to the weather, Carlton had no intention of letting Wagz leave terra firma. However, another balloon, BalloonWOW owned by Midwest Balloon Rides, elevated numerous times, the only one of the five at the festival to do so.
Between blasts from the burner, Carlton recalled his first flight in a balloon.
"That first flight, you go up about 20 feet and get the giggles in your belly and it's sensation that's hard to describe," he said. "I've flown over 925 hours in almost 22 years of flying. At 25 feet, I still get the giggle in my belly as I did the first time. It has never gone away and I'm thrilled by that."
The festival is hosted by Chances And Services for Youth. It continues from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Airport. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 7 to 12. Tickets are non-refundable.
Attendees will be able to see the balloons and baskets up close and personal while they’re tethered close to the ground while the sun is shining. Guests can visit food trucks, peruse vendors’ booths offering arts, crafts and clothing and hear live music from The Big Fun Band, Free:15, and The Antidotes.
A kids’ zone will offer inflatables, a rock wall and a spider jump — a trampoline upon which bouncers are safely tethered.
Tethered balloon rides begin after 5 p.m. as the weather allows. The evening Balloon Glow will begin at dusk and is, again, subject to weather. At a balloon glow, balloons are inflated as if they will ascend but are held down by crews.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
