Vigo County School Corp. interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz said he is withdrawing as a candidate to be the next VCSC superintendent.
He released the following statement this evening.
“I’d like to thank the Vigo County School Board for their time during the interview process for the VCSC superintendent position. After careful thought, I have decided to take my name out of consideration for the position. I appreciate the opportunity to serve as the interim superintendent and will continue in the role through the end of the school year. I look forward to working with the new superintendent in the fall, as I return to my previous role as assistant superintendent for student services.”
He said it was a family decision made over the course of the last 24 hours.
