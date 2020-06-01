Baesler's to stop selling tobacco products

Baesler's Market will no longer sell tobacco products.

The market Monday announced effective June 8, the business will sell through its existing inventory to become a tobacco-free grocery store, both at its Terre Haute and Sullivan locations.

“Even though tobacco products have been a profitable portion of our business for over 100 years, we believe it simply no longer fits our mission statement, and is, in fact, contradictory to continue carrying cigarettes,” market owner Bob Baesler said in a statement.

“Our mission is to enrich lives through good food and great people, and we want to be sure that message is clear to our employees and customers," Baesler said. "We know this policy may be upsetting to some, but in the best interest of the communities we serve, we believe this is a decision that needs to be made.”

According to the CDC, smoking cigarettes are responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the United States, which includes more than 41,000 deaths resulting from exposure to secondhand smoke.

“While other products may potentially be harmful with excessive use, there is no amount of tobacco that does not cause harm,” added Baesler.

Baesler's Market did not sell e-cigarettes or vaping products.

"It will be items such as chewing tobacco and other smoking products, such as cigars and cigarettes that will be discontinued," said Kristine O’Hare, marketing communications manager at Baseler's.

O'Hare said sales of tobacco products "have been declining for several years, but we are not discontinuing (tobacco products) because it is declining. We are discontinuing because it doesn't fit with our store mission. We are giving up thousands of dollars in sales a week but it (tobacco sales) doesn't make sense morally," O'Hare said.

"We have customers that suggest new things and that could take its place (on store shelves). We are always willing to listen," O'Hare said.

