Baesler's Market has temporarily closed its salad bar as some workers at the Terre Haute store have been quarantined under COVID-19 precautions.
"We firmly believe in always being transparent and forthcoming with any issues that may arise, especially concerning COVID-19," the market said in a Facebook post announcing the salad bar was closed.
"This is due to the fact that we currently have 8 out of 9 of our employees in our Terre Haute produce department that have been required to quarantine by our local Health Department," the market said.
One employee was recently at a wedding was found through contact tracing to have contracted COVID-19. As a result, associates in close contact have also quarantined.
"Due to this, we are incredibly understaffed, and we hope to open our salad bar this weekend. In the meantime, we are doing our best to keep prepackaged salads available," Baesler's said.
Kristine O'Hare, marketing communications manager at Baesler's, said the market hopes to open the salad bar either by Sunday "or it may be sometime next week."
The quarantining of the one worker's colleagues "does not mean they have the virus," O'Hare said. "It is a precaution."
The hot foods bar at the Terre Haute store remains open.
