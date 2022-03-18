Baesler's donates $5K to UNICEF for Ukraine

The Baesler’s Market Sunflowers for Ukraine Collection has been so successful, the store was able to donate $5,000 to UNICEF this week, according to Kristine O’Hare, the store’s marketing/communications manager.
Earlier this month, Baesler’s initiated the Sunflower Collection, which features baked goods and sunflowers for sale, with 50% of proceeds being donated to Ukraine through UNICEF.
“When starting this idea, we had hoped to raise $5,000 total and that seemed like a large goal at the time,” O’Hare posted on the store’s Facebook page. “Here we are 10 short days later, and we have surpassed it. We are so thankful to be part of such a giving and responsive community.”
She also thanked the Baesler’s floral market and bakery employees “for seeing this vision through and making it possible. What do you say… Let’s make it $10,000?”
The fundraiser to benefit Ukraine will continue at least until the end of March and potentially beyond, O’Hare said.
