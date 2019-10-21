A celebration of 125 years in business greeted Bob Baseler when he walked in the front doors of his family-owned grocery Monday morning.
“Surprise!” yelled the crowd gathered at the front of the store.
Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Craig presented Baesler with a certificate for the honor recognizing one of the oldest family-owned businesses in the community.
“To have a business that was created right here in Terre Haute and grown in Terre Haute, and now is in its fifth generation, we just don’t have a lot of those,” Craig said. “Baesler’s is such an example of small business success.”
The grocery store has a positive reputation throughout the community, not only for its product variety and quality, but also for the generosity of the Baesler family in supporting community projects.
“This is the epitome of customer service,” Mayor Duke Bennett said. “If every business did what you did, they’d all be wildly successful.”
In 1894, Baesler’s meat market was established by Bob Baesler’s great-grandfather, George, and George’s brother-in-law, H.H. Wittenbrock, in the 1400 block of Main Street, now Wabash Avenue.
They stayed in the downtown area for several decades. Neighborhood stores were common in the early 1900s, with most specializing in one retail area such as meats, or baked goods or dairy products.
In 1963, Baesler’s IGA Market at 1362 Wabash made a move into the former Ralph’s Market at 1101 S. 25th St., staying there for close to 40 years.
The current store at 2900 Poplar opened in 2000, and was the first store in the city to feature an unattended self-serve gas station.
That kind of innovation and willingness to adapt to the times has kept Baesler’s relevant in the changing times.
The retail grocery industry has transformed through the years.
“Over the last five years, business has changed as much as it had changed in the 120 years before that,” Baesler said.
Friendly customer service is a hallmark of the store, where the baggers and clerks know their regular customers by name and are quick to help when needed.
“We just try to get what customers want,” Bob Baesler said when asked about the market’s success.
For instance, one customer about nine years ago requested dry peanut butter, which has about 80 percent less fat than regular peanut butter. Baesler’s was one of the first groceries in the state to offer the product, which has now become common.
“Almost all of our unique items are customer requests,” Baesler said.
The support for other community groups through donations and fundraisers is also important to the Baesler family.
“The fact that we’ve been blessed means we try to support as many organizations as we can,” Baesler said. “We don’t give with the idea that we’re going to get something out of it. Maybe there was a point in time in my life when I used to think that, but I realized if we were doing that, [then] we weren’t really giving — we were trading. ... So, now we just give because it’s a good cause and we give because we are able to.”
The longevity of the family-owned business is not lost on fifth-generation grocer Casey Baesler, who has worked in the store since childhood.
“Ever since I was a little kid, that’s all I’ve ever thought about is groceries,” Casey said Monday after watching his father receive the chamber award.
Several customers stopped to congratulate the Baeslers during the morning event.
“This is the cleanest and best store,” said customer Melodie All. “It’s the friendliest and has the best customer service. This is the only grocery store we shop in Terre Haute.”
