It’s back to square one for a proposed development at the old downtown YMCA building, the developer said, after the Terre Haute City Council on Thursday denied a tax abatement request for the second time in four months.
The council voted 5-4 against an eight-year, $10,000 tax abatement for a $10 million project proposed by Wisconsin-based Commonwealth Companies that would result in 40 low- and moderate-income units at 200 S. Sixth St.
Council members had granted preliminary approval in September with Amy Auler, D-1st, George Azar, D-at large, and Karrum Nasser, D-2nd, voting no.
This time, Earl Elliott, D-2nd, and Don Morris, D-at large joined in opposition.
Voting yes were Curtis DeBaun IV, D-at large, Neil Garrison, D-5th, Todd Nation, D-4th and Council President Martha Crossen, D-6th.
The vote came after near an hour of testimony espousing the benefits of the proposed development.
Commonwealth Vice President Kevin McDonell and Tommy Kleckner, regional director of Indiana Landmarks, defended the abatement, noting the building has been vacant since 2006 and is listed among the state’s 10 most endangered landmarks.
Richard Shagley II, local attorney for the project, pointed out several firms involved in other recent residential projects in the city looked at the building but chose not to develop it.
Even so, a majority of the council questioned the need for an abatement considering the $8.2 million in income tax credits approved by the Indiana Housing and Community Finance Authority and up to $500,000 in infrastructure improvements from the Terre Haute Redevelopment Department.
It was also noted that when Commonwealth first approached the council in May it was said the project couldn’t get off the ground without a 10-year, $170,000 abatement, but after being denied, came back and said it could do with an eight-year, $10,000 abatement.
The duality left some on the council questioning what was actually needed for the project versus what Commonwealth wanted.
“It sure didn’t take them long to come back and say, ‘OK, we can do it in eight. We said 10 but (we’re) OK with eight,’” Azar said. “At that first meeting, it was pretty much set in stone they had to have 10.”
And while that part of the abatement gave him pause, Azar said he cast his no vote because he feels there is a better use for the building, especially given the revitalization efforts and new convention center going in downtown.
“From day one, I believe the downtown is on a resurgence with the convention center and Hulman Center remodeling,” Azar said. “And I just felt that particular piece of property could be better used for something other than affordable apartments.
“Down the road I sincerely believe that something will come along that that building could be better used for.”
McDonell said he was stunned by the council’s decision and that the project now is squarely behind the eight ball.
The housing credits available for the project require some measure of local support, McDonnel said. Now with two unsuccessful trips to the City Council behind him and needing some local funding, he said he’s not sure yet where to turn or where that leaves the project.
“Given the impact of construction jobs and the need Terre Haute has for affordable housing to support the downtown, to put that at risk over $10,000 was a little surprising,” McDonell said. “There are no other funding options available that we are aware of. But we’ll keep working to keep the project moving forward.”
Nation, one of the four supporting council members, said he was disappointed the development got hung up on one of the smallest abatement requests he’s seen come before the council.
“The council was being asked to forgo in property tax income over the next eight years. That’s the smallest-value tax abatement I think I’ve ever seen before the council,” Nation said.
Nation said he hopes Commonwealth can figure some way to continue with the project and rehabilitate a building that’s garnered little interest since it was vacated 13 years ago.
“For the last 13 years, we’ve been looking for a company like Commonwealth to come in and do something like this,” Nation said. “It’s frustrating that when we found Commonwealth and they brought a project proposal that would only cost the city $10,000, they were refused.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
