The Indiana Department of Health has partnered with health departments and other healthcare entities across the state to host back-to-school immunization clinics this summer to help families easily access required and recommended school immunizations prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year. Four clinics are set in the Wabash Valley.
The clinics are open to children ages 5 and older. Families will not be charged at the site of the clinic but should provide insurance information if available.
The Vigo County Health Department will hold its event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6. No appointment is required, and walk-ins are welcome. The health department is located at 117 Oak St., Terre Haute.
Brazil will hold a Clay County Catch Up clinic 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 at the Ascension St. Vincent Clay, 1206 E. National Ave, Brazil. Schedule an appointment online at https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration. Use enrollment code IN97832.
On July 30, Sullivan County will hold a walk-in clinic. The Sullivan County Health Department, at 27 S. Main St., Sullivan, will take place from 2 to 7 p.m.
The Vermillion County Health Department will distribute immunizations Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at 257 Walnut St., Clinton. Schedule an appointment by calling 765-832-3622. Walk-ins are also welcome.
“Over the last two years, immunization rates for diseases like measles, mumps and chicken pox have fallen 10 percent across Indiana, which puts children at greater risk of highly contagious, yet highly preventable, diseases,” said Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner Kris Box. “
While many parents already have appointments scheduled with their child’s pediatrician, we know that some may be having difficulty with access. These community clinics bring the services to areas with the greatest need to help ensure every child is protected before they walk into the classroom.”
IDOH is also mailing letters to parents of children whose state immunization records show they are behind on a required immunization.
“Immunizations are an essential part of keeping students healthy, and we encourage every family to take advantage of these local opportunities to get their children caught up and take one important task off their back-to-school checklist,” Box said.
The map with all available clinics can be found at https://startsmart.health.in.gov/.
