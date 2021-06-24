Children and families are invited to the free "We Live!" back-to-school bash presented by Hamilton Center, Inc., and sponsored by First Farmers Bank & Trust from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on July 31 at Rose Park, 1515 Locust St. in Terre Haute.
The event will feature fun activities for children, including games, giveaways, bounce houses, and a three-on-three basketball tournament, as well as live music and free food.
Community partners will also be on hand to provide information on resources that are available in the community, such as healthcare navigation services and information on after-school programming and vaccinations.
Registration is requested, and those who register will be entered into a drawing to win prizes on the day of the event. To register, visit www.weliveterrehaute.com.
Following the event, at 1:30 PM, Melvin L Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center, Inc. will host the Outstanding Community Member Award Ceremony.
“This year we feel that this event is more important than ever before,” said Melvin L Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center Inc. “After a challenging year, we want to give these kids and their families a good first step towards recovery from their struggles.”
Hamilton Center will host a bicycle drive beginning now until the event. Donated new and like new bikes will be collected and given away at the event. Other opportunities include support for food, hair styling services, and activities. To donate or get involved in other ways, contact Tatu Brown event coordinator at tbrown@hamiltoncenter.org.
Hamilton Center, Inc. is a regional behavioral health system in Central and West Central Indiana with corporate offices located in Terre Haute. Services are provided to children, youth and adults, with specialized programs for expectant mothers, infants, and people who may be struggling with stress, life changes or relationship issues as well as more serious problems such as depression, anxiety disorders and serious mental illnesses. For more information about Hamilton Center, visit www.hamiltoncenter.org or call 812-231-8323.
