COVID-19 caused cancellation of many doctor appointments to keep kids healthy, and as a result, state health officials said 32.3% of Vigo County students in kindergarten to 12th grade don’t have all required shots.
That compares to 26.4% statewide, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
To help families get back on track, the Vigo County Health Department, MDwise, and the Indiana Department of Health is hosting an “Ask the Experts” webinar from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, and a “Back on Track” clinic/festival from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the health department.
Connect to the webinar at MDwise.org/BackonTrack, which will have a link to a Facebook Live event.
Participants will have an opportunity to attend a virtual webinar with medical experts where they can ask questions about childhood immunizations, including the COVID vaccine.
Panelists are:
• Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County Health Commissioner and hospitalist at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
• Dr. Chandrama Chakrabati, pediatrician and faculty member at IU School of Medicine, Terre Haute campus.
• Torriaun Everett, vice president of health plan operations for MDwise.
The moderator will be Patrece Dayton of WTHI.
The clinic/festival on Tuesday will be at the Vigo County Health Department, 696 S. First St., Terre Haute.
Families are invited to bring children to get the shots they need. Families can get dinner, register for $50 gift card door prizes to be given away every 30 minutes, play in bounce house and take home fresh produce.
All routine childhood vaccinations including measles, mumps, rubella, polio and HPV will be available, as well as the COVID vaccine for children 12 and older.
MDwise encourages parents and caregivers to sign up in advance at MDwise.org/backontrack or by calling 812-462-3431, but registration is not required.
Children younger than age 18 must have an adult with valid identification, such as a driver’s license, identification card or passport. Insurance is not required for qualified children to get shots, but if covered by health insurance, then that information must be given.
