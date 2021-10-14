Baby box dedicated at Terre Haute Fire Dept. Station 5

Terre Haute Fire Station No. 5 became the newest location of a Safe Haven Baby Box as a resource for women in crisis to ensure a safe surrender of a baby.
The baby box unveiling occurred Thursday morning, with the unlocking of the box installed discretely in the north wall of the fire station on South Ninth Street between Wabash Avenue and Ohio Street in downtown Terre Haute.
It is the 68th Safe Haven Baby Box branded box in Indiana, the second in Vigo County, and the 85th nationwide.
“this box is going to protect mothers in crisis and their infants by giving them a safe option to surrender anonymously. We are excited to add Terre Haute to the list of communities in our nation that are leading the charge to end infant abandonment,” said Monica Kelsey, founder of the non-profit Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc.
Herself abandoned as an infant, Kelsey became a firefighter/paramedic and has committed to ending illegal infant abandonment through education, awareness and the baby box.
In April, a Safe Haven Baby Box was installed at the Sugar Creek Fire Department in West Terre Haute through a donation from Chad and Natalie Overton, owners of ServPro.
Retired Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher also received the support of the Overtons for the baby box at Station No. 5.
“If they need more, we’ll do more,” Chad Overton said Thursday at the blessing ceremony for the baby box.
The Overtons have been foster parents for many years, and they see the value in offering a safe place to surrender an infant.
So does Brandi Koie, the adoptive mother of a daughter who was surrendered 15 years ago at Terre Haute Regional Hospital under Indiana’s recently implemented Safe Haven Baby law.
Koie shared her story and a message of thanks to the college-age woman who anonymously placed her 4-day-old girl into the arms of a hospital nurse and walked away, knowing the child would be safe.
“On behalf of all safe haven parents, I want to say thank you,” Koie said.
That young woman was not from the community, Koie said, so she did not have to worry about being recognized at the hospital. The Baby Box also guarantees that kind of anonymity for the person giving up an infant.
When the child is placed inside the baby box, an alarm notifies 911 dispatchers that a baby has been surrendered. The boxes also have heating and cooling features, and the outside door locks as soon as a baby is placed inside.
Linda Znachko, a supporter of the Baby Box organization, founded the He Knows Your Name organization to provide a funeral and resources for families suffering infant and child loss. Znachko honors the legacy of an abandoned infant she named Amelia, who died in December 2014 at Eagle Creek Park, wrapped inside a Vincennes University sweatshirt.
She shared her involvement in the Safe Haven Baby Box project, which features the footprint of Baby Amelia as the logo of the organization.
“Amelia’s footprint has value and purpose,” Znachko said. “A mother has to use her own feet to walk up tot he Safe Haven Baby Box, and put that baby in a box, and give that baby life, after she has chosen to carry that baby.”
Twelve infants have been placed in a Baby Box in the last three years. Nationwide, 101 surrenders have resulted from calling the National Safe Haven Baby Box hotline at 866-99BABY1. Six of the 12 surrenders occurred in 2020.
For more information on the organization, go online to www.safehavenbabyboxes.com.
