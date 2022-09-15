Pianist, singer and songwriter Tony DeSare will join the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra for its next show, “I Love a Piano,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Tilson Auditorium at Indiana State University.
The performance will celebrate timeless piano legends who have become the cornerstones of pop music, such as Elton John, Ray Charles, the Bee Gees, and Billy Joel. The night of piano music will culminate in Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
DeSare is no stranger to Terre Haute, first performing with the THSO in September 2020 during a socially distanced outdoor concert at Fairbanks Park at the height of the pandemic.
“Tony was a huge hit when he was here in 2020,” David Bowden, artistic Director and conductor of the THSO, said in a news release. “He is a major star, who is packing out halls all over the country with top orchestras. You won’t want to miss this rare opportunity to see him.”
Notwithstanding his critically acclaimed turns as a singer/pianist, DeSare is also an accomplished award-winning composer. He won first place in the USA Songwriting Contest and has written the theme song for the motion picture “My Date With Drew,” several broadcast commercials, and has scored five films.
The concert is sponsored by Judy and Terry Hogan, the Morgan Stanley Argentum group, and David and Barbara Hagerman.
Patrons can purchase concert tickets by visiting www.thso.org or calling Hulman Center at 812-237-3737. Tickets start at $17 for adults and $4 for children and students. Prices do not include facility and venue fees.
Supper at the Symphony is a three-course meal served in the McKee Family Heritage Ballroom of Tirey Hall, right down the hall from Tilson Auditorium. A cash bar opens at 5 p.m. and dinner is served promptly at 5:30 p.m. Dinner reservations are $25 per person. Reservations can be made at www.thso.org or by calling the THSO office at 812-242-8476. Reservations close at noon Sept. 20.
Masks are optional per Indiana State University’s current COVID-19 policy.
Patrons may park in the Indiana State Parking garage located at 750 Cherry Street for free between 4 and 11 p.m. the day of the concert. The garage is across the street from Tilson Auditorium.
— Information for this article was submitted by the Terre Haute Sypmhony Orchestra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.