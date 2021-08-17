An autopsy is planned this afternoon for a man whose body was found inside a vehicle east of Sullivan about 4:15 p.m. Monday.
Sheriff Clark Cottom said he located the vehicle at County Road 300 North and County Road 225 East. Cottom and Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler requested the Putnamville State Police Post handle the death investigation.
The Vigo County Coroner’s Office responded with assistance.
Cottom said the identity of the man has not been released, pending positive identification. An autopsy is set for 3 p.m. at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Additional information could be released following the autopsy.
Investigating officers are ISP Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn and CSI Sergeant Brandon Mullen.
