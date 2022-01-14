Police are awaiting autopsy results to release the identity of a man who died Thursday after driving his SUV into the Wabash River at Clinton.
Clinton Police Chief Billy MacLaren said the man’s body was recovered from the river about 12:30 a.m. Friday. The man was found inside his 1998 Mercury Mountaineer.
MacLaren said city officers had responded to a complaint at 4:13 p.m. Thursday of a possibly impaired driver. Officers located and stopped the vehicle about 4:25 p.m.
After about three minutes of talking with officers, MacLaren said, the driver took off south on Third Street before turning east onto Wabash Avenue and heading north on Main Street. The driver turned east at Elm Street and then went north again on Water Street, adjacent to the river. The driver turned into the city boat launch area and drove between a tree and a ramp to send his vehicle into the river.
Within 15 minutes, the SUV had traveled down river and submerged, the chief said.
The Clinton Fire Department’s water rescue team arrived at the scene but divers had difficulty reaching the vehicle due to the swift water and the water temperature.
A crew from Edington’s Wrecker Service was able to tow the SUV out of the river about 12:30 a.m.
MacLaren said Friday morning it was still unclear why the man fled police. He was not wanted on a warrant.
Also assisting in the investigation were the Parke and Vermillion county sheriff’s departments, Indiana State Police, conservation officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Illiana EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.