Autopsy info released in Vigo inmate's death

The Reform Movement of Terre Haute and the family of a man who died in custody at Vigo County Jail say an independent autopsy casts doubt on officials' declaration that the man's death was not due to COVID-19.
A synopsis of the autopsy report lists the cause of death for Frederick Whitlock, 56, as asphyxiation secondary to bilateral pulmonary emboli, or a blood clot in the lungs.
It then lists COVID-19 as a contributory factor.
Whitlock died Dec. 4 and later tested positive for COVID-19, a death that has stirred questions from the family and from the Reform Movement about COVID safety protocols in the jail and whether Whitlock received appropriate care.
After Vigo Coroner Dr. Susan Amos declined to perform an autopsy due to the county not having the proper facilities to do so on a COVID-positive patient, the family found Pathologix Private Autopsy Services in Valparaiso.
Dr. John Feczko, chief forensic pathologist with Pathologix, performed the autopsy Dec. 18.
His findings, alongside the cause of death and contributory condition, include:
• Congested lungs with bilateral pulmonary emboli;
• An enlarged heart, 640 grams, along with atherosclorotic heart disease and mild dilated cardiomyopathy;
• Congestion in all major organs;
• Benign four centimeter cyst on left kidney.
Amos said Tuesday that multiple health factors could have caused the lung clots that killed Whitlock, but that choosing one over the other as the predominant reason is an uncertain practice.
She agreed with Feczko's finding for cause of death, but she also listed hypertensive heart disease and dilated cardiomyopathy, alongside COVID-19, as contributing factors in the death.
"I put those three things down because each could have caused pulmonary emboli," Amos said. "To say one caused it over the other, I can't say."
She added that it has been reported Whitlock showed few if any symptoms before suffering his medical emergency and that most who have suffer significant heart or lungs events were noticeably sick and in the latter stages of the sickness.
The Reform Movement and Whitlock's family are saying COVID-19 was a predominant factor and point to recent studies on the virus' impact on the body.
In a news release that accompanied the autopsy synopsis, The Reform Movement said they understand COVID-19 increases the risk for blood clots in the lungs, heart attacks and stroke.
"In September, the American Heart Association reported that, 'nearly one-fourth of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have been diagnosed with cardiovascular complications, which have been shown to contribute to roughly 40 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths,'" the group wrote in its release.
It then cited a doctor from Johns Hopkins Medicine as saying pulmonary emboli and deep vein thrombosis are more common in those with or recovered from the virus.
On why the family decided to share some of the autopsy results with the public, Latasha Whitlock Housley said people should know what happened to her father.
"We were told from the beginning that my father’s death was sudden, that he hadn’t been sick, and that it wasn’t related to COVID-19," Housley said.
"The autopsy and what we’ve learned from other inmates throws that all into question. It makes me wonder if his death was preventable, and it should raise everyone’s concerns about how the jail is caring for sick inmates during this pandemic."
As it has since the death of Whitlock, The Reform Movement was again critical in its release of what it calls "a pattern of negligence," in providing care for Vigo Jail inmates and in the enforcement of safety protocols for inmates and staff.
In the wake of Whitlock's death, testing this month at the Vigo Jail revealed 108 COVID-19 cases among inmates and two among staff. No positive COVID-19 cases had been reported in the jail before then.
Vigo Sheriff John Plasse has before rebutted claims made by The Reform Movement and said he and his staff have done all that is necessary to ensure the safety of those in their charge.
He has declined to comment on charges or assertions made by The Reform Movement of Terre Haute.
Plasse, through the county, has responded though to a federal judge who had ordered a status report regarding the jail outbreak.
The county responded Dec. 18 to Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
The responses outline what steps the county has taken to care for inmates and mitigate the entry and spread of the virus through the jail.
Housley said one thing is notably missing from the county's response to Magnus-Stinson.
"I was blown away when I saw that the report doesn't even mention my dad," Housley said the news release from The Reform Movement. "Instead, it says that no inmates required hospitalization or special treatment for COVID-19.
"My dad required hospitalization, but he was taken there after it was too late. My dad needed special treatment. He needed a nurse, a doctor, a guard, someone with authority in that jail to pay attention to his symptoms.
Magnus-Stinson has since asked follow-up questions of the county, the answers to which are due to her no later than Dec. 30.
The reform group said the family is in the process of seeking legal representation and and is scheduled to meet with the sheriff Jan. 11 to review video surveillance of Frederick Whitlock.
Whitlock was booked into the Vigo County Jail in May 2019. He was awaiting transport to the Indiana Department of Correction after recently being sentenced to 22 years in a stabbing case.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com.
