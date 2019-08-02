Auto theft suspect arrested after brief chase

A Rosedale man faces multiple criminal charges following a Thursday incident in Parke County.
Sheriff Justin Cole said a deputy was driving east on Lambert Avenue when he saw a truck matching the description of a vehicle recently reported stolen in Vigo County.
The deputy attempted to stop the truck, but the driver speed away and ran a stop sign at U.S. 41 and almost crashed into an Indiana State Police trooper who was off-duty.
The pursuit went north on U.S. 41 and ended when the driver failed to make a turn at 10th Street and crashed in a yard.
Shane M. Jenkins, 34, was arrested on charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and a warrant for auto theft.
Jenkins was booked into the Parke County Jail with no bond set.
