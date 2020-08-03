Sullivan County authorities are warning of a possible COVID-19 infection risk out of Shelburn.
Anyone who attended the Well of Life Pentecostal- Shelburn church services on July 26 at the Shelburn Community Building or attended or took of any in the fish fry held at the Shelburn Community Building on July 25 may have been exposed.
The Sullivan County Health Department asks people to monitor for fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, new loss of taste or smell.
If you begin to experience symptoms of COVID-19, seek testing and self-isolate from your family. Remain self-isolated until you have your test results. Testing sites can be found at lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
Please contact the Sullivan County Health Department at 812-268-0224 for questions.
